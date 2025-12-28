Where can you watch NFL Network live? Streaming services, NFL+, cable options, and more
YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo are platforms carry NFL Network live.
The Houston Texans take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Saturday Night Football at SoFi Stadium.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch the game live.
Streaming Services (Live TV)
These platforms carry NFL Network live and often offer free trials:
YouTube TV – Included in the base plan (~$73/month).
Hulu + Live TV – Included (~$82/month, bundles Disney+ and ESPN+).
Fubo – Available in most plans (starts ~$80/month, strong sports focus with many channels).
Sling TV – Available on Sling Blue or combined plans (cheaper option, starts ~$40–60/month).
NFL+ – Streams NFL Network live 24/7 on phones, tablets, and connected devices. Basic plan ($6.99/month) covers live games; Premium ($14.99/month) adds NFL RedZone and more replays.
Cable and Satellite Providers
NFL Network is widely available on traditional TV, usually in sports tiers or higher packages.
Xfinity/Comcast (add More Sports & Entertainment pack for ~$10/month extra)
Spectrum
DirecTV
Dish Network
Verizon FiOS
Other providers – Check your local channel lineup.
Free Options
There is no fully free live stream of NFL Network. However:
NFL Channel (separate from NFL Network) is free on Tubi, Pluto TV, and the NFL app. It offers highlights, replays, and some original shows. It does not offer live NFL Network games.
Some streaming services like Fubo or YouTube TV offer free trials that can be used to watch temporarily.
NFL Week 17 Schedule (All Times Eastern)
Saturday, December 27
Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:30 p.m.
Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers, 8 p.m.
Sunday, December 28
New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.
Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.
Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.
New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, December 29
Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons, 8:15 p.m.
