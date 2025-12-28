Who are the NFL Network announcers for today's Texans vs Chargers game? Fans voice frustration

The NFL Network announcers Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner are part of the broadcast team for the Houston and Los Angeles playoff on Saturday. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)(AP) The NFL Network announcers Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner are part of the broadcast team for the Houston and Los Angeles playoff on Saturday. NFL Week 17 of the season on Saturday is set for an afternoon clash between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Chargers. The league has confirmed the broadcast team for the game on NFL Network.

Rich Eisen is providing Play-by-play coverage. Kurt Warner is the analyst. The reporters from the sidelines will be Jamie Erdahl and Megan Olivi.