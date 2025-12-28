Search
Sun, Dec 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen playing vs Texans today? Chargers give latest injury update

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Dec 28, 2025 01:06 am IST
Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers jogs onto the field during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs(Getty Images via AFP)
Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers jogs onto the field during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs(Getty Images via AFP)

As the Los Angeles Chargers face off against the Houston Texans on Saturday, questions surround the injury status of Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen

As the Los Angeles Chargers face off against the Houston Texans on Saturday, questions surround the injury status of Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen. The two were mentioned in the latest injury report. In a positive update, it was reported that the two were full participants in practice all week.

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report

Out

Jamaree Salyer (OL) — Hamstring | Did not practice | Appeared in 6 games this season

R.J. Mickens (S) — Shoulder | Did not practice

2025: 24 tackles, 2 INTs, 2 PBUs

Benjamin St-Juste (CB) — Shoulder | Did not practice

2025: 27 tackles, 1 INT, 6 PBUs

Derius Davis (WR) — Ankle | Did not practice | Played 10 games in 2025

Questionable

Kimani Vidal (RB) — Neck | Limited practice

152 carries, 631 yards, 3 TDs this season

Teair Tart (DL) — Groin | Limited practice

Mekhi Becton (OG) — Knee | Full practice | 4 games played in 2025

Full Practice Participants

Donte Jackson (CB) — Hip

Trey Pipkins (OL) — Ankle | 5 games played

Khalil Mack (OLB) — Rest

5.5 sacks, 28 tackles, 5 TFL

Justin Herbert (QB) — Hand

Passing: 319/480, 3,491 yards, 25 TDs, 12 INTs

Rushing: 461 yards, 2 TDs

Bud Dupree (OLB) — Back

Keenan Allen (WR) — Rest

73 receptions, 724 yards, 4 TDs on 106 targets

Houston Texans Injury Report

Out

Darrell Taylor (DE) — Ankle | Full practice | 3 games played

Ajani Carter (CB) — Hamstring | Full practice

Jamal Hill (LB) — Calf | Did not practice | 6 games played

Trent Brown (OT) — Ankle | Did not practice | 4 games played

Questionable

Justin Watson (WR) — Calf | Full practice

Aireontae Ersery (OT) — Thumb | Limited practice | 6 games played

Full Practice Participants

Austin Brinkman (LS) — Knee | 1 game played

Woody Marks (RB) — Ankle

167 carries, 584 yards, 2 TDs

Derek Stingley Jr. (CB) — Oblique

32 tackles, 4 INTs, 13 PBUs

Kamari Lassiter (CB) — Foot

85 tackles, 4 INTs, 16 PBUs

Azeez Al-Shaair (LB) — Ankle

96 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL

Denico Autry (DE) — Knee | Limited practice

Dylan Horton (DE) — Hip

Sheldon Rankins (DT) — Knee

2.5 sacks, 5 TFL, 32 tackles

Dalton Schultz (TE) — Knee

75 receptions, 685 yards, 3 TDs on 98 targets

  • author-default-90x90
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Yash Nitish Bajaj

    Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen playing vs Texans today? Chargers give latest injury update
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On