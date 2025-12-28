Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen playing vs Texans today? Chargers give latest injury update
As the Los Angeles Chargers face off against the Houston Texans on Saturday, questions surround the injury status of Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen
As the Los Angeles Chargers face off against the Houston Texans on Saturday, questions surround the injury status of Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen. The two were mentioned in the latest injury report. In a positive update, it was reported that the two were full participants in practice all week.
Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report
Out
Jamaree Salyer (OL) — Hamstring | Did not practice | Appeared in 6 games this season
R.J. Mickens (S) — Shoulder | Did not practice
2025: 24 tackles, 2 INTs, 2 PBUs
Benjamin St-Juste (CB) — Shoulder | Did not practice
2025: 27 tackles, 1 INT, 6 PBUs
Derius Davis (WR) — Ankle | Did not practice | Played 10 games in 2025
Questionable
Kimani Vidal (RB) — Neck | Limited practice
152 carries, 631 yards, 3 TDs this season
Teair Tart (DL) — Groin | Limited practice
Mekhi Becton (OG) — Knee | Full practice | 4 games played in 2025
Full Practice Participants
Donte Jackson (CB) — Hip
Trey Pipkins (OL) — Ankle | 5 games played
Khalil Mack (OLB) — Rest
5.5 sacks, 28 tackles, 5 TFL
Justin Herbert (QB) — Hand
Passing: 319/480, 3,491 yards, 25 TDs, 12 INTs
Rushing: 461 yards, 2 TDs
Bud Dupree (OLB) — Back
Keenan Allen (WR) — Rest
73 receptions, 724 yards, 4 TDs on 106 targets
Houston Texans Injury Report
Out
Darrell Taylor (DE) — Ankle | Full practice | 3 games played
Ajani Carter (CB) — Hamstring | Full practice
Jamal Hill (LB) — Calf | Did not practice | 6 games played
Trent Brown (OT) — Ankle | Did not practice | 4 games played
Questionable
Justin Watson (WR) — Calf | Full practice
Aireontae Ersery (OT) — Thumb | Limited practice | 6 games played
Full Practice Participants
Austin Brinkman (LS) — Knee | 1 game played
Woody Marks (RB) — Ankle
167 carries, 584 yards, 2 TDs
Derek Stingley Jr. (CB) — Oblique
32 tackles, 4 INTs, 13 PBUs
Kamari Lassiter (CB) — Foot
85 tackles, 4 INTs, 16 PBUs
Azeez Al-Shaair (LB) — Ankle
96 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL
Denico Autry (DE) — Knee | Limited practice
Dylan Horton (DE) — Hip
Sheldon Rankins (DT) — Knee
2.5 sacks, 5 TFL, 32 tackles
Dalton Schultz (TE) — Knee
75 receptions, 685 yards, 3 TDs on 98 targets
