Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen playing vs Texans today? Chargers give latest injury update

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers jogs onto the field during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs(Getty Images via AFP)

As the Los Angeles Chargers face off against the Houston Texans on Saturday, questions surround the injury status of Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen. The two were mentioned in the latest injury report. In a positive update, it was reported that the two were full participants in practice all week.