NFL Week 17 schedule: What matchups are today? All you need to know about Saturday's game

As NFL Week 17 unfolds, playoff implications rise. Key Saturday games include Texans vs. Chargers and Ravens vs. Packers. (Photo by Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP) NFL Week 17 features crucial playoff positioning with significant matchups. More on key matchups this week. NFL Week 17 arrived with heightened stakes, with the regular season nearing its finish. Playoff positioning is on the line across the league, and every result now carries added weight. The action began with three divisional clashes on Christmas Day that helped shape the postseason picture, and it continues with a Saturday doubleheader before rolling into a full Sunday schedule, highlighted by a marquee NFC showdown between Chicago and San Francisco.

Also Read: NFL Christmas announcers: Meet Amazon's announcers for Chiefs vs Broncos - Full list feat Seahawks legend

NFL Week 17: What games are scheduled for today (Saturday)?

Here's what you need to know about the NFL's Saturday schedule in Week 17, as key matchups take center stage.

All time Eastern.

Houston Texans (10-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (11-4), 4:30 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens (7-8) at Green Bay Packers (9-5-1), 8 p.m.

TV Channels for Saturday's game

Here are the TV channels for today's Week 17 Saturday games, according to USA Today:

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers: NFL Network

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers: Locally on NBC (BAL/GB ONLY)

Saturday night's showdown between the Ravens and the Packers will be available exclusively on Peacock for viewers nationwide. The only exception is in the Baltimore and Green Bay markets, where the game will air on local NBC stations.

Also Read: Taylor Swift donates over $2 million to several charities ahead of NFL Christmas Day Games

NFL Week 17 schedules

All time Eastern.

Sunday, December 28

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.

New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, December 29

Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons, 8:15 p.m.