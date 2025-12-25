Taylor Swift donates over $2 million to several charities ahead of NFL Christmas Day Games

Taylor Swift announced more than $2 million in donations ahead of the NFL Christmas Day Games. The 36-year-old singer inked seven-digit cheques to multiple charities, drawing praise from the non-profit groups, NBC News reported. Taylor Swift makes huge donations ahead of NFL Christmas Day games

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker donated $1 million each to Feeding America and the American Heart Association. She also made a “generous donation” to the Recording Academy's MusiCares, according to separate statements from those charities.

“We remain ‘Fearless’ in our relentless commitment to prevent heart disease and stroke. Every donation we receive is an honor,” the American Heart Association wrote in an X post, thanking Swift for her contribution that “enables the advancement of ongoing scientific research, stronger prevention and treatment efforts and expanded access to life-saving care for every community.”

The group explained that the Midnights singer made the donation in honour of her father, Scott Swift, who had quintuple bypass surgery in June. Feeding America also issued a statement on X with the group's CEO, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, saying, “We are incredibly grateful for Taylor Swift's $1 million gift.”

“This holiday season, her continued support is a powerful reminder of what's possible when we unite to end hunger. When we join together alongside people facing hunger, we can make sure families have a full table this holiday season and beyond,” Claire added.

While MusiCares did not reveal the amount donated by Swift, they thanked her for the “generous donation,” “which will help support our vital programs, resources, & financial assistance for the music community in need. It takes a village to bring the music fans love to life, and Taylor's donation helps ensure that all music professionals, across genres and professions, don't have to choose between a life in music and life-sustaining care.”