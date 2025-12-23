Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried gush over Taylor Swift song in The Housemaid: ‘Screamed like little girls’

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried think the use of Taylor Swift's song in their recent film The Housemaid was “so perfect.” In a recent interview with People, the co-stars gushed over the 36-year-old's track, I Did Something Bad from her 2017 album, Reputation, which plays in the closing credits of the psychological thriller directed by Paul Feig. File photo of Sydney Sweeney (R) and Amanda Seyfried (L)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Housemaid co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried gush over Taylor Swift's songs

“We were like, 'We can't lose this!'” Sweeney said of seeing the clip before the song had been confirmed. “We were like, 'You have to keep this!'” she went on, adding that the song “brings every generation together,” which is “so fun.” Seyfried echoed similar sentiments, explaining that she and her 9-year-old daughter, Nina, are fans of Swift.

The Euphoria star lauded the mother-daughter bond, saying, “That's so cool that you get to share the same artist with her.” “When it came on, we were like 'Ahhhh!' We screamed like little girls,” Seyfried recalled, adding, “That's the excitement that Taylor Swift songs can bring.”

The Housemaid: Release, plot, cast and more

The Housemaid, which hit theatres on December 19, is an adaptation of Freida McFadden's best-selling novel of the same name. The film follows Millie Calloway (Sweeney), a woman with a troubled past, who takes a live-in job as a housemaid for the wealthy Winchester family. However, she uncovers dark secrets as she becomes entangled in a dangerous game of manipulation and obsession. Seyfried plays Nina Winchester, the family's matriarch, who hires Calloway.

In addition to Sweeney and Seyfried, the cast of The Housemaid include: Brandon Sklenar as Andrew Winchester, Nina's husband; Michele Morrone as Enzo, an Italian groundskeeper; Elizabeth Perkins as Evelyn Winchester, Andrew's mother; Indiana Elle as Cecelia Winchester, Nina and Andrew's daughter; Mark Grossman as Scott Crawford, Millie's first boyfriend; Hannah Cruz as Lexi, Millie's friend; Megan Ferguson as Jilianne; and Ellen Tamaki as Patrice.