Sydney Sweeney reveals Christmas travel plans, calls Amanda Seyfried ‘my rock’ at The Housemaid premiere

Sydney Sweeney is all prepared for the release of her upcoming movie, The Housemaid. At the LA premiere of the psychological thriller film, Sweeney opened up about her Christmas plans for this year. She also shed light on her experience with Amanda Seyfried, whom the actress described as a “big sister”. Sydney Sweeney stars opposite Amanda Seyfried in The Housemaid.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Sydney Sweeney’s Christmas plans

Sydney Sweeney and her co-star, Amanda Seyfried, recently chatted with Extra TV at the LA premiere of The Housemaid, which will hit the theatres on December 19 in the United States. On being asked about her plans for Christmas, the Anyone But You actress said: “I'm going to travel. I’ve never travelled for the holidays before.”

The 28-year-old, who has been busy filming the third instalment of Euphoria, stressed that she needed a break from work. Sweeney hoped she would get her much-needed breather through travel.

Sydney Sweeney on working with Amanda Seyfried

Sydney Sweeney said it has been a “dream-come-true experience” for her to work with Amanda Seyfried. “I grew up loving Amanda. Of course, I love ‘Mamma Mia,' and we just clicked,” the Christy actress said.

Sweeney said it was “so much fun” to work with Seyfried, who has worked in notable movies like Mean Girls, Letters to Juliet, and Jennifer’s Body. “It's been such a delight being able to just even promote it with Amanda,” Sweeney stressed.

The 28-year-old described her time with Seyfried as “just incredibly unique”. She said she was “really excited” for people to see The Housemaid in theatres.

Sweeney and Seyfried have lots of things in common

Sydney Sweeney wondered if she and Amanda Seyfried had been “separated at birth” because the two have lots of things in common.

“We have very similar processes when we work. We love the same things. We have very similar personalities,” Sweeney told the outlet. She said meeting Seyfried was “kind of like meeting your big sister”.

Sweeny feels she is deeply “connected to” Seyfried. In her words, Seyfried is “an amazing person to turn to”. “I've been having an incredible shoulder to lean on, and she's my rock. I love her,” she added.

Sydney Sweeney on Euphoria

Sydney Sweeney recently wrapped shooting for Euphoria Season 3. While Sweeney could not talk about the project in detail, she confirmed that it is “going to be coming pretty soon”.

“We wrapped Season 3 like the first week of November. It was incredible being able to work with everybody again,” Sweeney concluded.