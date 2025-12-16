Sydney Sweeney channels old Hollywood glamour at The Housemaid premiere in LA. See pics

Sydney Sweeney stepped onto Hollywood Boulevard on Monday night looking every bit the old Hollywood starlet. She arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of The Housemaid at the TCL Chinese Theatre, where much of the cast turned out alongside a steady stream of familiar industry faces. Coverage from Deadline and others placed the event on December 15. Sydney Sweeney stuns in white at The Housemaid Los Angeles premiere(REUTERS)

At 28, Sweeney has leaned into many looks this year, but this one landed differently. Her outfit was a custom white gown by Galia Lahav, made specifically for the premiere. It was sharp, deliberate and clearly planned with the setting in mind.

A look built around classic glamour

The Euphoria actor wore a plunging sleeveless dress that highlighted her arms and pulled tightly at the waist with a corseted midsection. The ruched bodice held its shape before opening into layers of soft white fabric. As she moved, the dress moved with her. The feathered hem gave it lift, stopping the look from feeling stiff or overly styled.

There was an obvious nod to Marilyn Monroe’s billowing white dress from The Seven Year Itch. Not a copy, not a costume. Just a reference. Sweeney has leaned into white throughout the film’s press run, including a sequined version she wore in New York earlier this month, but the Los Angeles look felt calmer, more controlled.

Her styling stayed in the same lane. Blonde hair worn long and waved, parted neatly to one side. Makeup kept clean and classic, with a strong red lip cutting through the white. Jewelry was minimal. Diamond studs, nothing more, letting the dress do the work.

Amanda Seyfried and the cast arrive

Amanda Seyfried offered a sharp contrast in a fitted red gown decorated with glossy beadwork. The dress featured a ruched midsection tied at the hip and a mid-length skirt that fell at an angle. Brandon Sklenar, who plays Andrew Winchester, joined his co-stars on the carpet, completing the film’s central trio.

Other cast members in attendance included Indiana Elle, Megan Ferguson and Ellen Tamaki. Director Paul Feig arrived with his wife, Laurie. Michele Morrone, Elizabeth Perkins, and Mark Grossman also appear in the film, though they were not seen at the premiere.

Outside the cast, the guest list pulled in a familiar crowd. Miranda Cosgrove, Tyler Posey, Awkwafina, and Skai Jackson were all spotted, along with Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino, who attended with husband John Janssen.

Inside The Housemaid

The film is adapted from Freida McFadden’s bestselling novel. Sweeney plays Millie Calloway, a woman trying to leave a troubled past behind when she accepts a live-in housemaid job with a wealthy couple, Nina and Andrew Winchester, portrayed by Seyfried and Sklenar. What initially looks like stability quickly slides into something far more unsettling.

