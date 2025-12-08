Sydney Sweeney addresses plastic surgery rumours, reveals the only procedure she’s ever had: ‘You have no idea…’

Sydney Sweeney may be one of Hollywood’s most talked-about young stars, but with fame has come an unending cycle of scrutiny — especially over her appearance. Now, the 28-year-old actor is publicly shutting down long-running plastic surgery rumours. In a new interview for Allure, Sweeney sat down with her The Housemaid co-star Amanda Seyfried, where she was asked to debunk a “beauty rumour” of her choice.

“I have never gotten work done…” Without hesitation, Sydney chose the speculation that has followed her since her teens. “Let’s debunk them all. I mean, I have never gotten work done,” she said. “I am so scared of needles, you have no idea.” Amanda chimed in with humour, saying, “You gotta call me, and I'll give you a little bit of Ativan, and you'll be so excited… But you don't need it yet.”

Sydney then offered one more rebuttal for those convinced she has had work done. Agreeing that she doesn’t “need” any procedures, she joked, “No, also if I did, you guys, my face would be even.” A confused Amanda questioned what she meant by “even,” prompting Sweeney to reveal a lesser-known detail: a childhood wakeboarding accident left her needing 19 stitches, resulting in one eye that “opens a little more than the other.” The surgery she had then, she clarified, was medical — not cosmetic.

Sydney, who has been acting since childhood, also had a pointed message for social media users who post side-by-side comparisons of her younger photos with present-day ones. “You cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting! Of course I'm going to look different,” Sweeney said. “Everybody on social media’s insane,” she added.

“I’m going to age gracefully…” The actor has addressed beauty pressure before. In an interview with Variety published on October 27, she recounted harsh criticism she faced as a teenager. “I have very strong eyebrow muscles,” she said, recalling being told at 16 to “fix my face” if she wanted a career. “I should get Botox. I was 16!” She further felt the need to explain, “I’ve never gotten anything done. I’m absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I’m going to age gracefully.”

As one of the industry’s most spotlighted young actors, Sydney has made her stance clear — both then and now.