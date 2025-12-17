Saiyami Kher gives a peek into Haiwaan, shares behind-the-scenes action with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saiyami Kher has opened up about her experience working on Haiwaan, the upcoming film directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Currently in the middle of shooting, Saiyami said the project has been an absolute joy and described the atmosphere on set as warm, energetic and creatively fulfilling. While filming Haiwaan, Saiyami Kher shares her excitement about working with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

Saiyami opens about working on Haiwaan

“I’m doing a film which I’m having an absolute ball on,” Saiyami said, adding that the shoot is expected to wrap up by the end of the month. She also revealed that she will soon begin work on another, yet-to-be-announced film, calling it an author-backed role that will be challenging for her as an actor.

Speaking about Haiwaan, Saiyami said the film is loosely adapted from a Malayalam project but is difficult to slot into a specific genre. What excites her most, she said, is seeing Akshay Kumar in a completely new light. “I feel you’re going to see Akshay sir in a way we haven’t seen him in many, many years because of what he’s chosen to do,” she shared.

Saiyami reveals about Akshay and Saif's performance

She was equally enthusiastic about Saif Ali Khan’s performance, hinting at something special while stopping short of revealing details. “Saif is incredible in the film,” she said, expressing excitement about audiences seeing the two stars share screen space again. Saiyami described Saif as effortlessly funny. “I don’t know if it’s intentional or unintentional, but he’s one of the funniest people I’ve been around. His sense of humour cracks you up every time,” she said.

Saiyami, who has scenes with both actors, described working with them as a “picnic,” especially during outdoor schedules in Ooty and Cochin. She said Akshay’s energy is constant, even when the cameras aren’t rolling. “We’re always playing something, cricket or some sport, before the shot. He’s completely present all the time,” she said.

Saiyami on what's Haiwaan about

Despite their superstar status, Saiyami said both actors are easygoing and grounded, which adds to the sense of camaraderie on set. When asked about Akshay’s reputation as a prankster, she laughed it off, saying there was no time for pranks because the cast and crew were too busy playing sports between takes.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan marks another collaboration between Akshay and Saif and has already generated curiosity for presenting both actors in unexpected roles.

It is an adaptation of Mohanlal's 2016 film Oppam, which follows the story of Jayaraman, a visually impaired man whose heightened senses make him an unlikely but formidable protector. Working as a caretaker for a retired judge, Jayaraman finds himself drawn into a dangerous web of crime after the judge is murdered, forcing him to rely on instinct to uncover the truth.