The Housemaid trailer 2: All on Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried’s upcoming psychological thriller

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried’s upcoming movie The Housemaid will hit the theatres in the US on December 19. Lionsgate Movies has dropped a new trailer for the psychological thriller, which is based on Rebecca Sonnenshine’s screenplay and book. Watch the new The Housemaid trailer(Instagram/lionsgate)

The Housemaid trailer

While Sydney Sweeney plays Millie, Amanda Seyfried, who had done the slasher-adjacent film Jennifer’s Body (2009), plays Nina. The new trailer sheds light on Nina’s erratic behavior, including a frantic scene in which she accuses Millie of throwing away her PTA notes.

Nina’s character is further complicated by the sudden contrast between her frenzied outbursts and calm intervals, during which she advises Millie to be more cautious in her duties.

The first trailer for The Housemaid, which has been directed by Paul Feig, came out on September 16.

The Housemaid: Plot and cast

‘The Housemaid’ centers on the conflict between Millie (Sweeney) and Nina (Seyfried). Things take an unprecedented turn after Millie takes a job as a live-in housemaid for Nina and her rich husband, Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar).

Michele Morrone and Elizabeth Perkins are also in the movie. And while Todd Lieberman, Laura Fischer, and Paul Feig have co-produced the film, John Schwartzman has served as the cinematographer.

The Housemaid is an adaptation of Rebecca Sonnenshine’s best-selling novel by the same name. Paul Feig told People magazine he tried his best to do justice to the book, which he described as “nerve-wracking”.

"I was very attentive to it, Sydney was very attentive to it, and I think we hit just the perfect balance," he told People.

