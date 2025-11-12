Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney clash over political differences: ‘She won’t even stand next to her’

Tensions between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney have reportedly reached a boiling point. The pair, who once shared a close bond on HBO’s hit drama Euphoria, are now in what insiders are calling a “bitter feud," according to a report by The Daily Mail. The outlet says the two actresses are no longer on speaking terms and even refuse to stand near each other at events. Zendaya was once close friends with her Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney.(AP)

What started as creative differences on set seems to have spiralled into something personal - and political.

Sources told The Daily Mail on Sunday that the rift began over their sharply contrasting political views.

Politics at the heart of the fallout

Sweeney, 28, has made no secret of her support for Donald Trump, calling herself a proud Republican. Her stance has not sat well with many in Hollywood, including her co-star.

Earlier this year, the White Lotus actress fronted an American Eagle jeans campaign with the tagline “Sydney Sweeney has good genes.” The wordplay sparked backlash, with critics accusing the ad of reinforcing racial stereotypes.

When asked by GQ if she regretted the campaign, Sweeney brushed off the controversy. “I think so. I think as time goes on, people will see that I’m way more aware of things than people think,” she said. “I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life,” the Anyone But You star added.

She also called it “surreal” that Trump and Vice President JD Vance publicly praised her, with the former President saying, “She’s a registered Republican? Oh, now I love her ad.”

Zendaya, 29, however, has long been outspoken against Trump, even posting “Vote this MF out” during the 2020 election.

Falling out spills into promotion plans

The Mail reports that after filming for Euphoria’s third season wrapped, Zendaya refused to participate in joint press calls with Sweeney. One insider told the outlet, “It’s no wonder she’s refusing to do it. If she even stands next to Sydney on the red carpet, it can be read as her excusing Sydney’s views.”

The two were once close, with Sweeney affectionately calling Zendaya “Z.” But that friendship seems to have faded. Insiders now describe the set atmosphere as “tense” and “divided.”

Whether the feud affects the show’s upcoming promotion remains to be seen, but one thing is clear - Euphoria’s drama is not staying on screen anymore.

