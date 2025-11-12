'Not much talent in US': Donald Trump softens stance amid H-1B visa crackdown

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended the H-1 B visa scheme, saying that the country needs to bring in talent for certain fields. Asked if the H1B visa restrictions will not be a big priority for the administration, Donald Trump said the US needs to bring in talented people(REUTERS)

Trump's surprising U-turn on the H-1 B visa issue occurred during an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, where he defended the value of skilled immigrant workers, arguing that the US cannot simply repurpose long-term unemployed Americans for complex roles in manufacturing and defence without extensive training.

Asked if the H1B visa restrictions will not be a big priority for the administration, Trump said the US needs to bring in talented people from around the world.

“We also do have to bring talent into the country,” Trump said.

When asked if America doesn't have plenty of talent, Trump responded: "No, you don't. No, you don't... No, you don't have... You don't have certain talents and you have to... People have to learn."

The softening of the stance comes amid the Trump administration’s massive crackdown on the H-1B visa programme, which is used by companies, particularly technology firms, to employ foreign workers in the US.

Indian professionals, including technology workers and physicians, are among the largest cohort of H-1B visa holders.

Donald Trump's H-1B visa fee hike

In September this year, Donald Trump issued a Proclamation titled ‘Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers’ as an important initial step to reform the H-1B nonimmigrant visa programme.

Under the Proclamation, certain H-1B petitions filed after September 21, 2025, must be accompanied by an additional USD 100,000 payment as a condition of eligibility.

The US State Department later clarified that the new fee requirement applies only to individuals or companies filing new H-1B petitions or entering the H-1B lottery after September 21.

Current visa holders and petitions submitted before that date remain unaffected. Under the proclamation, a USD 100,000 payment must accompany every new H-1B visa petition filed after the deadline, including those submitted for entries in the 2026 lottery.