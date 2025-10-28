H-1B visa fee hike change sparks fears; advocates warn of loopholes in new Trump-era reforms

The changes to the H-1B visa rules have been making headlines. A nonprofit organization that advocates for American workers claims that the process could be manipulated. According to the reports of Newsweek, the changes in the system are brought in to ensure that the employers are giving first preference to the U.S. workers. Under the reforms by Donald Trump’s administration, a $100,000 supplemental fee has also been implemented for the new H-1B applicants. H-1B visa fee hike change sparks ‘manipulation’ fears as advocates warn of loopholes in new Trump-era reforms(Unsplash)

H-1B visa changes could lead to more trouble

The executive director and the founder of U.S. Tech Workers, Kevin Lynn, mentioned in his blog post that the large corporation could easily escape the new visa reforms by adjusting the job descriptions or an inflation in salaries on paper, which would help the international worker to get their visas.

He went on to add that via the loopholes in the systems, huge companies can still profit, but the small businesses would be affected, as they cannot work similarly. Elsewhere, while speaking to Newsweek, the founder of the tech company revealed, "The revised selection process, which still relies on a weighted lottery rather than a true wage-ranking system, continues to invite manipulation.”

Sharing his insights on the matter further, Lynn claimed that the revised selection process plan provided by the DHS will involve higher-skilled roles, and hence, the applications that exceed the annual cap of 85,000 visas will be given priority.

In his blog post, Kevin also mentioned, "The proposed rule change is inadequate to correct the flaws of the current random lottery system. While it claims to favor higher-wage petitions, it still relies on randomness as the primary determinant of visa allocation.”

Also read: ‘Stop importing Indians’, Former DOGE architect calls for dismantling H-1B Visa program, claims to reveal ‘ugly truth’

Is the revised H-1B program flawed?

While sitting down for a conversation with the media portal, Lynn revealed that while the H-1B program was revised to provide the country’s employees more leverage than foreigners, it will instead suppress wages and distort the labor competition.

Amid the chaos, several lawsuits have already been filed to challenge the fees and the selection process, with the universities and business organizations showcasing their disagreement. The smaller companies have also voiced their concerns, claiming that the added costs will slow down the hiring processes.

FAQs

Q1. Is the H-1B visa process flawed?

According to Kevin Lynn, there are several loopholes in the revised H-1B visa process.

Q2. Why were the changes made in the H-1B visa process?

The changes in the H-1B visa process are made to prioritize U.S. workers over foreign workers.

Q3. Will the new H-1B visa process affect small businesses?

Yes. The new H-1B visa process will slow the hiring processes in the smaller companies.