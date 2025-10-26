‘Stop importing Indians’, Former DOGE architect calls for dismantling H-1B Visa program, claims to reveal ‘ugly truth’

Like many Americans, James Fishback, the CEO of investment firm Azoria, appears to be highly critical of the H-1B visa because he feels that foreign workers are stealing American jobs. Entrepreneur James Fishback condemns the H-1B visa program, alleging that US companies fail to recruit qualified Americans while opting for foreign labor.(X@j_fishback)

Fishback grabbed attention back in June when he said that he was leaving DOGE in response to Elon Musk's criticism of Donald Trump. In addition, Fishback demanded that Musk should apologize to the president for "baseless personal attacks" against him.

‘H-1B scam is hurting Americans,’ alleges Fishback

Fishback, the initial developer of the “DOGE checks” tool, has been publicly denouncing the H-1B program in interviews ever since US President Donald Trump slapped $100k fees on H-1B visas.

He has lambasted businesses for employing Indians, especially when they claim they “can't find Americans for these jobs” and are forced to use H-1B visas.

Targeting H1-B Visa, Fishback took to X and wrote: “The H-1B scam is hurting Americans, especially in Florida. If companies in FL want to hire skilled workers, stop importing Indians and hire recent grads from FSU, UF, FAU, and UCF.”

“They are brilliant, hungry, and love our state,” the Azoria CEO added.

Fishback tears into American firms

The American entrepreneur has often argued that US corporations lack interest in recruiting domestic talent, pointing out the disparity between qualified American graduates and the positions held by foreign H-1B workers.

The former DOGE architect brought attention to the justifications put forward by employers for recruiting H-1Bs on Saturday. “So-called American companies say they have no choice but to use the H-1B program because they 'can't find Americans for these jobs,'” he stated in a video posted on X.

He went on to claim that the unpleasant reality is that they aren't making any attempts to find American workers. “They hide job postings in obscure newspapers to “check the box,” and when no one “applies,” they import another foreign worker, denying yet another qualified American a job, a wage, and the dignity and purpose that come with both. It’s disgraceful. It’s time to finally and fully dismantle the H-1B scamDeep Insights,” he said.

Americans are significantly more qualified than the inexpensive foreign labor from India, he alleged, stressing yet the firms are not recruiting them. “The Indians and Chinese think they are better off, but they too end up getting exploited. Otherwise, I have no sympathy for them, because they are treating us like slaves in our own country.”

Fishback says H1-B visa unjustly favors foreign labor

In an interview with Fox News, Fishback was asked if revoking H-1B visas will result in fewer qualified foreign workers visiting the US. In response, he stated that the US doesn't have to bring in foreign workers from India, adding that “We already have skilled Americans right here at home.”

He opened up about his recent visit to Florida State University, where he spoke to AI and computer science students. He further revealed that American students at the varsity expressed concern that firms like Apple, Google, Amazon, and Meta were giving preference to H-1B hires.

He feels that the current system unjustly favors foreign labor over talented domestics.