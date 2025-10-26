Hindu American Foundation warns against rising anti-Indian and Hinduphobia trends amid H1-B Visa crackdown

The Hindu American Foundation has moved to social media to disseminate online posts that support anti-Hindu narratives under the pretense of criticizing H1-B visas amid Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants. Hindu American Foundation warned that the opposition of H1-B is now evolving into “online Hinduphobia.”(Representational Image)

Uproar around Trump's H1-B visa fee policy

The US Chamber of Commerce recently filed a lawsuit against Trump administration over decision to impose $100k fee on H1-B visa fee.

In response, the US government has stated that it will defend legal actions intended to stop the USD 100,000 fee that is applied to new H-1B visa applications. The government claims that the immigration system was “spammed with fraud” for “far too long” and that it has to be redesigned to give preference to American workers.

While Trump has always prioritized strengthening the visa system and prioritizing American workers, the USCIS on Mondayreleased new guidelines that make it clear that applicants requesting a “change of status” or “extension of stay” will not be charged the USD 100,000 fee.

Hindu American Foundation warns against online Hinduphobia

Meanwhile, several Americans allegedly opposed the Diwali festival due to the nation's increasing immigration base, which sparked the latest discussion. The Foundation shared some of the anti-Diwali posts, stressing that the opposition of H1-B is now evolving into “online Hinduphobia.”

“H1-B criticism morphed into online Hinduphobia and anti-Indian racism. Then city council members and political candidates began calling for mass deportations,” it stated.

Issuing a warning to Hindus living in the US, the foundation went on to say that masked men are now “loitering on sidewalks calling Hindu divinity “foreign demons”.” It cautioned that the community must be prepared for whatever comes next. “What’s next? We must be prepared,” it concluded. The post has so far garnered over 46.1K views.

The foundation shared screenshots of posts from a handle named ‘Take Action Texas’ and one of those featured masked men holding banners and the US flag. “In response to all the recent “Diwali” garbage, we hit a couple different spots in Irving- a city that has been ravaged by H-1B scams and massive demographic shifts due to labor imports coming from India,” the caption of the post stated.

In the screenshot, a group of men can be seen holding placards that declare, “Reject foreign demons, Jesus Christ is Lord.”

Outrage on social media about the Diwali festivities

Some social media users seemed unhappy with the Diwali celebration, despite the fact that US President Donald Trump and other world leaders wished Indians worldwide a happy Diwali.

Images on X from the US and Canada depicted streets clogged with cracker wrappers. In one viral video, whose authenticity cannot be independently verified by HT.com, US police and fire authorities can be seen preventing individuals from setting off fireworks on a public roadway in the middle of the night.

People from several US states reported similar incidents on social media, raising concerns about the responsibility of Indians who were allegedly celebrating Diwali late night and disobeying the laws.

Many people are now supporting the US government's new, tougher H1-B visa regulation while using such posts or reports as a tool to spread anti-Indian sentiment.

Meanwhile, Hindu American Foundation drew anti-Indians comments, with one saying: “You will all be leaving, willingly or not. This is not your country and you are not welcome here. Your third world s*** doesn't stand in this beautiful country we built. Mass deportations are the moderate solution and many of us are not moderate.”

“We are not tolerating your foreign demons in our communities anymore. Self deport,” another wrote.