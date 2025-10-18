H1-B Visa approval process goes viral: Indian candidate shares details of swift interview that lasted less than 60 secs

US President Donald Trump recently levied a $100,000 fee on companies that hire people with H-1B visas in an effort to reduce immigration and protect American employment while lowering the number of foreign workers in critical industries. A viral Reddit post recounts a brief, successful visa interview in Chennai, while others faced denials.

Online users reacted strongly to the decision, with many seeing it as a significant setback for people who are striving for the American dream.

A number of Indian professionals have shared their visa experiences on social media. A Reddit user who recently appeared for an interview at the US Consulate in Chennai shared a post that became viral due to the pleasantly cordial exchange and simple visa approval procedure.

H-1B candidate describes seamless interview process

The candidate described the precise exchange with the visa officer in the Reddit post, claiming that the whole interview lasted less than a minute. “Good morning, how are you?” the applicant asked. In response, the visa officer said, “Good morning. Your passport?”

The officer then inquired about the applicant's place of employment, length of service, and overall experience.

After three months of employment at an FAANG company, the applicant responded that they were happy with their current job. “Just started working, it’s going well, and I’m really enjoying it. The work is interesting,” the candidate remarked.

When the officer inquired about the applicant's position and place of employment, the applicant said that they worked as a software specialist. Later, the fingerprinting procedure was completed without any issues. However, the officer cracked a joke about the minor mistake. At the end of the interview, the officer said, “Visa approved!” The candidate further claimed that the entire process was completed in less than a minute.

The applicant further mentioned that the officer rejected visa applications of at least two individuals who were seeking B1/B2 visas.

The applicant's visa status was changed to “Approved,” on the 16th and it was issued on the 17th. They were anticipating the notification for passport collection.

From F1 to H-1B

Meanwhile, Reddit members in the discussion were surprised by the experience and asked a number of follow-up questions. When asked if this was their first stamping experience, the applicant stated that it was their first time transition from F1 to H-1B.

One user inquired as if their visa was selected in the FY 2026 lottery for 2025.

The applicant responded, “No, my I-797B was approved in 2022, and I moved to H1 from F1 in 2024.”

Disclaimer: This story is based on a post shared by a Reddit user. HT.com has not independently verified the claims.