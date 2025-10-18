Alert for Green Card applicants: Changes announced in November 2025 Visa Bulletin for lawful permanent residency

The US State Department has issued a bulletin for November 2025 visa, showing few changes for green card applicants who want to move forward with their application to become lawful permanent residents. The November 2025 visa bulletin by the US State Department updates green card applicants on filing and action dates.

The State Department's Visa Bulletin is the source for assisting prospective immigrants and their families with the green card application process.

The bulletin's update offer key instructions regarding when candidates can take important actions toward obtaining lawful permanent residence.

Millions of people who follow the US immigration system may have to wait months or even years depending on how fast their visa deadlines are met.

The update gives them suggestions on when they might be able to change their immigration status, generally as per the preference date set when a family member or employer submitted a sponsorship petition.

Also Read: US passport drops out of top 10 in global ranking, here's where India stands as Asian nations dominate list

November 2025 visa bulletin: Two charts issued

There are two charts in the bulletin: “Dates for Filing” (DOF) and “Final Action Date” (FAD). A candidate may file a Form I-485 for change of status if their priority date is earlier than the DOF.

A case may be accepted if it occurs before the FAD and a visa number is provided. There were certain modifications between October and November, even though the dates in several categories stayed the same:

FAD F2B (Unmarried Sons and Daughters of Permanent Residents) India extended nine days from November 22 to December 1, 2016.

FAD F3 (Married Sons and Daughters of US Citizens) Mexico relocated from April 15 to May 1, 2001.

DOF F1 (Unmarried Sons and Daughters of US Citizens) Mexico shifted from October 8, 2006 to March 1, 2007.

DOF F2A (Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents) China, India, Mexico, Philippines delayed by one month from September 22, 2025 to October 22, 2025.

DOF F2B (Unmarried Sons/Daughters of Permanent Residents) China, India shifted from January 1 to March 8, 2017. Mexico rescheduled from December 15, 2008 to May 15, 2009.

The FADs and DOFs for all employment-related categories remained constant between the October and November updates.

Visa update

One of the last steps in the procedure towards becoming a legal resident of the United States is obtaining a visa, as per the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website.

Not everyone can receive an immigrant visa right away since there are more potential immigrants who wish to live in the country permanently than the available visas, the USCIS said. “How long you must wait depends on your priority date, preference category, and the country to which the visa will be charged.”

The visa bulletin provides crucial instructions for negotiating the immigration procedure in the US. It is expected that the December 2025 Visa Bulletin will be made available in mid-November.