US passport sees historic drop in global ranking, check top 10 and where Indian stands

In a first, the US passport has slipped away from the top 10 most influential passports in the 20-year history of the Henley Passport Index. The US passport has fallen to 12th place in the Henley Passport Index, marking its first exit from the top 10 in 20 years. (Unsplash)

The United States, which was ranked first in 2014, is currently tied with Malaysia for 12th place. A visa is not required for travel to 180 of 227 nations and territories for citizens of both countries.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) provides statistics for the London-centered Henley Passport Index. A passport that enables entry into numerous nations without a visa is considered “powerful.”

Singapore steals first spot

Asian nations currently hold the top spot on the passport power ranking.

Singapore is ranked first on the index with visa-free travel to 193 locations. With 190 destinations, South Korea stands as the second powerful passport, while Japan ranks third with access to 189 nations. The US is placed below even European countries like Germany, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland. However, it is evident that Western passports, such as those from the US and UK, are losing ground.

Where does Indian stand?

India's passport is ranked 77th in 2025, compared to 85th the previous year and 71st in 2006. In 2021, it was ranked 90th. According to bilateral agreements and international entrance regulations, Indian nationals are permitted to enter about 60 countries without a visa or with one upon arrival. The list of countries that do not require a visa now includes Sri Lanka and the Philippines. Additionally, Indians are not need to get a visa in order to enter Angola (Africa), Barbados (North America), Bhutan (Asia), the British Virgin Islands (North America), Burundi (Africa), Cambodia (Asia), the Cape Verde Islands (Africa), and the Comoro Islands (Africa).

A look at China's standing

In contrast, China rose from 94th place in 2015 to 64th place in 2025. 37 more countries, including South America, the Gulf states, Russia, and several European countries, are now visa-free for Chinese nationals.

Why has US passport ranking dropped?

The US passport has become weaker due to a number of recent changes in international visa regulations. This covers the termination of Brazil's visa-free entrance policy for US nationals in April 2025. The US is no longer on China's or Vietnam's expanding lists of countries that do not require visas. In the meantime, Germany and France are among the European nations that can now enter China without a visa.

List of top 10 most powerful passports in 2025