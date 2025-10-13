Trump visa crackdown: Columbia takes major steps to aid International students amid immigration concerns

The Trump administration's continuous focus on foreign students' conduct resulted in the revocation of thousands of visas. There was a noticeable discomfort on campus due to the unidentified presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, forcing scholars and students uncertain of their status. Columbia University established the International Student Hardship Fund to support foreign students amid visa revocations by the Trump administration. (REUTERS)

Worries over overseas students' freedom of speech were raised after a number of associates, including Mahmoud Khalil, Rümeysa Öztürk, and Mohsen Mahdawi, were arrested for their pro-Palestinian stance before being released, according to Columbia Spectator.

Columbia University's International Student Hardship Fund

Columbia University reacted swiftly to safeguard its global community. The International Student Hardship Fund was established in April by Acting University President Claire Shipman to assist students with "unanticipated" travel and visa-related expenses.

According to Columbia Spectator, the fund has awarded prizes from $1,000 to $2,500 to students in good academic standing since its establishment, totaling close to $500,000. Shipman emphasized that this was made possible by the Board of Trustees, the Office of the President, and alumni benefactors working together.

The university's commitment went beyond just providing funding. In order to expedite the issuance of I-20 forms, which serve as a certification of eligibility for overseas students to study in the US, the overseas Students and Scholars Office (ISSO) completed approvals in 24 hours as opposed to the usual one to two weeks.

Columbia University's New International Student Welcome

International student counselors monitored applications all throughout the world, providing personalized advice and support at each stage.

The university looked at alternate academic pathways when visa issues threatened to interfere with registration in order to guarantee that students could start their programs without any problems.

Shipman highlighted Columbia's comprehensive strategy, pointing out that over 1,000 new students attended the New International Student Welcome Gathering at Lerner Hall in September and that more than 1,800 new students attended pre-arrival events. 16% of new students accepted into Columbia College and the School of Engineering and Applied Science for the class of 2029 are from abroad, as per the Columbia Spectator.

In addition to the current assistance, Columbia is getting ready for future policy adjustments. The university may have to pay an extra $10–20 million in fee due to the federal government's projected $100,000 fee on H-1B visas.

In fiscal year 2025, Columbia funded 112 H-1B hires in fiscal year 2025, including research personnel, assistant faculty, and postdoctoral fellows. Shipman gave the community the assurance that the institution will keep releasing instructions to assist students in navigating changing immigration laws.

“We support the same rights to free expression, due process, and fair treatment for all of our students,” Shipman wrote, as reported by Columbia Spectator. “The world comes to New York, and to Columbia, and we are the better for it.”