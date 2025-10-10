David Black ICE shooting sparks theories; truth about 'Antifa agitator', 'Communist' claims

Reverend David Black from Chicago is being slammed by many online who are claiming he is an ‘Antifa agitator’, a ‘communist’, among other things. This backlash against Black comes even as he is suing the Donald Trump administration after an ICE agent shot a pepper bullet at his head. David Black is with the First Presbyterian Church of Chicago.(First Presbyterian Church of Chicago)

The video of the incident, which took place in September, has surfaced, along with more images of Black clashing with ICE agents, during anti-ICE protests in Chicago.

Notably, Operation Midway Blitz is ongoing and President Trump's decision to deploy the National Guard in the Democrat state of Illinois has also been met with pushback from elected representatives like Governor JB Pritzker. Trump has called for the arrest of the Illinois Governor and the Chicago Mayor for opposing his deployment orders.

Black is one of the many protestors who have been agitating outside ICE facilities in Chicago. However, now the pastor is being slammed online.

What is being said about Pastor David Black

“He's a professional communist Antifa agitator,” remarked Joel Berry, Managing Editor of conservative Christian satire site The Babylon Bee.

Another remarked, “THIS is Antifa militant David Black. And he should learn to leave federal property when ordered to so. J6 defendants went to prison for less.” Yet another said, “rev David black Antifa member.”

“This is a professional agitator who wears a priest shirt to fool people (which according to the comments is working). His name is David Black (antifa),” one person also remarked.

HT.com could not verify these claims. The man in the videos has been identified as Pastor David Black and he is with the First Presbyterian Church of Chicago. The church website states “Rev. David Black is an ordained teaching elder in the Presbyterian Church (USA). He began pastoring First Church in 2020. He is spiritually rooted in Quakerism, and grew up in a diverse array of Protestant and Evangelical churches around the world. He graduated from Princeton Theological Seminary in 2018 with a Master of Divinity, Master of Arts in Christian Education and Formation with a focus on Ministry with Young People, and a Certificate in Black Church Studies.”