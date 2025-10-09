Who is David Black? Chicago Reverend shot by ICE agents; ‘could hear them laughing’

Pastor David Black sued the Trump administration after an ICE agent shot a pepper bullet at his head during a Chicago protest.
David Black, a Presbyterian pastor from Chicago, Illinois, made headlines after a video surfaced of an ICE agent shooting a pepper bullet at his head during an anti-ICE protest in the city. Black, along with a group of journalists from Chicago, has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over alleged unconstitutional use of force.
The incident happened in September when Black joined a group of protestors in his clerical uniform at an ICE facility in Broadview, Chicago. On Wednesday, Black joined the lawsuit earlier filed by a group of reporters who accused the federal government of violating First Amendment Rights.