Thu, Oct 09, 2025
Who is David Black? Chicago Reverend shot by ICE agents; ‘could hear them laughing’

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Oct 09, 2025 04:37 am IST

Pastor David Black sued the Trump administration after an ICE agent shot a pepper bullet at his head during a Chicago protest.

David Black, a Presbyterian pastor from Chicago, Illinois, made headlines after a video surfaced of an ICE agent shooting a pepper bullet at his head during an anti-ICE protest in the city. Black, along with a group of journalists from Chicago, has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over alleged unconstitutional use of force.

David Black is a Presbyterian minister from Chicago.(X/ @DisavowTrump20 and @OfAthenry)
David Black is a Presbyterian minister from Chicago.(X/ @DisavowTrump20 and @OfAthenry)

The incident happened in September when Black joined a group of protestors in his clerical uniform at an ICE facility in Broadview, Chicago. On Wednesday, Black joined the lawsuit earlier filed by a group of reporters who accused the federal government of violating First Amendment Rights.

Here's the viral video:

This story is being updated.

News / World News / US News / Who is David Black? Chicago Reverend shot by ICE agents; ‘could hear them laughing’
