Is Donald Trump sick? Walter Reed hospital visit for 'routine checkup' sparks theories

President Donald Trump is set to visit the Walter Reed military hospital for a "routine yearly checkup," the White House announced. However, coming as it did after just six months of the 79-year-old visiting the same facility for his "annual physical examination," it has sparked rumors about the President's health issues. President Donald Trump at a cabinet meeting at the White House.(REUTERS)

What has further contributed to the theories is the White House's refusal to explain what prompted this visit to the hospital, just six months after the annual examination. It has sparked theories that Trump could possibly be sick, especially after his recent diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a condition that leads to swollen ankles and bruised skin.

The POTUS has been photographed several times with swollen ankles and bruised hands. More recently, he was reportedly spotted drooling during the roundtable meeting on Antifa with his cabinet officials and a handful of conservative influencers, further sparking the speculations.

Notably, since the White House announced that Trump will visit the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday, a lot of rumors about the President's health have gone viral. A lot of unverified posts on social media claim that he was rushed to the hospital following a medical emergency. But those are false.

Also read: From Andy Ngo to Nick Sortor and Brandi Kruse: Who were present at Trump's antifa roundtable

For instance, here is one such claim:

Is Trump Sick? Latest On The President's Health

The last major update on President Donald Trump's health was his CVI diagnosis, announced by the White House on July 17. The statement from Sean Barabella, the White House physician, stated that the evaluation was sparked by Trump noticing “mild swelling in his lower legs.”

The statement read: "All results were within normal limits. An echocardiogram was also performed and confirmed normal cardiac structure and function. No signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified."

The diagnosis in July was the second medical update on Trump, the first one coming in April 2025, after the Annual Physical Examination in April 2025. The report concluded that Trump "remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical functions."

Additionally, the April 2025 results of the Annual Physical Examination revealed that Trump had undergone a colonoscopy in July 2024 and was prescribed another in 2027.