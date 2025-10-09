From Andy Ngo to Nick Sortor and Brandi Kruse: Who were present at Trump's antifa roundtable

Donald Trump and key officials from his administration were joined by a group of conservative influencers for a roundtable discussion on Antifa on Tuesday at the White House. Among those who joined the 79-year-old were Andy Ngo, Brandi Kruse, Nick Sortor, Cam Higby, Jonathan Choe, and many more. Brandi Kruse and Andy Ngo listens at the White House on Wednesday.(AP)

At the roundtable, Trump accused Antifa - short for 'Anti-Fascist' of laying siege to federal buildings and attacking ICE agents, National Guards, and other officials charged with enforcing federal law. Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, was also present at the meeting. She said Antifa's agenda was to "destroy the American people."

Andy Ngo, Nick Sortor, Brandi Kruse and the other conservative activists also spoke about their experiences with the group after Trump and his officials were done speaking at the discussion.

Here's a full list of conservative influencers present at the roundtable: Nick Sortor, Cam Higby, Jonathan Choe, Andy Ngo, Katie Daviscourt, James Klug, Savanah Hernandez, Nick Shirley, Brandi Kruse and Julio Rojas.

Andy Ngo Recalls Alleged Antifa Ambush

Andy Ngo, a conservative influencer, has often gone viral for his confrontations with Antifa members. He recalled an incident when members of the Antifa group allegedly assaulted him in 2019. "I was ambushed in a mob beating... The punches came from everywhere — on my head and my face, and I was bleeding out of my eyes and ears," he said.

Trump also joined in, seemingly supporting Andy Ngo's narrative. "Andy Ngo has been repeatedly beaten by antifa thugs," Trump said, adding, "Andy is a very serious person too. Been watching him for a long time."

Nick Sortor Talks About Portland Arrest

Nick Sortor, another conservative influencer, recently claimed he was arrested in Portland for allegedly trying to cover the law-and-order situation in the city amid Trump's push to deploy the National Guard. "Frankly, the cities and police departments are COOPERATING with Antifa, such as Portland!" he claimed.

Trump, meanwhile, called for the prosecution of those involved in the arrest of the Sortor, including one individual Sortor claimed he saw was burning the US flag.

Brandi Kruse Details Change Of Perception On Trump

Brandi Kruse, a Seattle-based conservative influencer, called Antifa a "paid anarchist group," despite Reuters and ACLED describing it as a decentralized organization that is not unified. She claimed she had Trump Derangement Syndrome, but she "recovered" from it.

"Some of us have been covering Antifa for 15 years and have never had anyone in a position of authority even acknowledge their existence," she said, praising Trump.

“I even think I got a little more attractive after I got rid of my Trump derangement syndrome,” she added, noting that since she stopped reporting negatively on Trump, she has been “happier, healthier, [and] more successful”