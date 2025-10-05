Who is Nick Sortor and why was he arrested by Portland police? Donald Trump's text to MAGA reporter revealed

Conservative influencer Nick Sortor, who was arrested late Thursday night during what police said was a fight, has revealed a text message he received from President Donald Trump after he was held. Sortor was later released without bond. This week, the 27-year-old MAGA reporter posted videos of clashes outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, Oregon. Who is Nick Sortor and why was he arrested by Portland police? (@nicksortor/X)

Donald Trump’s message to Nick Sortor

Sortor revealed in an X post that Trump sent him a text after his “wrongful arrest by Portland Police”. Trump wrote, according to Sortor, “Nick, I saw you on television. Great job. We are behind you 100%. Let us know if there is anything we can do… President DJT”.

“And it means so much to me,” Sortor added. “We’ll keep fighting, President Trump. Thank you for having the backs of patriots all across the country”.

Who is Nick Sortor and why was he arrested?

Sortor says on his Instagram bio that he is "on the ground covering stories mainstream media won’t”. He has appeared on Tucker Carlson, Fox News, Newsmax, Timcast and more, per his bio.

Sortor, of Washington, DC, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, along with two people from Oregon, the Portland Police Bureau said. The Justice Department is now investigating the arrest.

A Portland Police Bureau Rapid Response Team arrested Sortor and the two Oregonians following an earlier incident which involved federal law enforcement briefly detaining two others during a scuffle, as reported by CNN. In an X post, Sortor said that Portland Police made a “big freaking mistake.” “You PROVED what we’ve all been saying for years: you’re CORRUPT and CONTROLLED by vioIent Antifa thugs who terrorize the streets,” he wrote. “You thought arresting me would make me shut up and go away. You couldn’t have been more wrong. Stay tuned.”

In another post, Sortor said that Attorney General Pam Bondi has ordered “a full investigation, led by Asst. AG Harmeet Dhillon, of the Portland Police Bureau, following my wrongful arrest last night, Bondi confirmed to me.”

The Portland Police Bureau denied that politics had anything to do with Sortor’s case. “Among those arrested was an individual known to have a significant social media presence, as well as others representing a range of political viewpoints,” the agency said in a statement, according to CNN. “As with all such situations, arrests are based on observed behavior and probable cause – not political affiliation or public profile.”

The Trump administration mentioned Sortor’s arrest in a threat to federal funding for the city: “I just spoke with the president about this, and he has directed his team here at the White House to begin reviewing aid that can potentially be cut in Portland,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. “We will not fund states that allow anarchy.”

Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said in an X post that more federal resources will be sent “immediately” after Sortor’s arrest. “There will be a SURGE of federal resources to Portland immediately. Enhanced @CBP and @ICEGov resources incoming,” McLaughlin wrote, sharing a post about Sortor’s arrest. “Thank you to @FBIDirectorKash @AGPamBondi @FBI @TheJusticeDept and the DEA for their swift action. This violence will end under @POTUS Trump.”