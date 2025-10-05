White House officials talked sending elite army unit to Portland amid ICE unrest, leaked texts show

A White House official has come under scrutiny after being seen discussing plans to send an elite army unit to Portland, Oregon. The private messages were visible on his phone screen while he was in Minnesota, according to Star Tribune. The 82nd Airborne Division got mentioned in leaked texts from Anthony Salisbury’s phone while he was in Minnesota.(Bloomberg)

The official, Anthony Salisbury, is a deputy to senior Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller. He was photographed using Signal, an encrypted messaging app, to communicate with Patrick Weaver, a senior aide to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other federal officials.

Messages reveal troop discussions

In the exchange, Weaver said Hegseth wanted direct approval from Donald Trump before deploying the 82nd Airborne Division. “Between you and I, I think Pete just wants the top cover from the boss if anything goes sideways with the troops there,” Weaver wrote, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

He noted Hegseth would have preferred to send the National Guard because of expected backlash over using the army.

Weaver also pointed out that the 82nd Airborne is considered the military’s top quick reaction force for foreign missions, saying its use in Portland would “cause a lot of headlines.”

Background on the 82nd Airborne

The division, based at Fort Liberty in North Carolina, has a long history of overseas deployment. Its soldiers parachuted into combat during both World Wars and were later sent to conflicts in Vietnam and Afghanistan. The unit’s most recent commander was the final US service member to leave Afghanistan in 2021, as per The Guardian.

Confusion over Portland deployment

Over the weekend, Hegseth announced that 200 National Guard troops would be deployed “immediately” to Portland. By Wednesday, Trump claimed the guard was already “in place,” but local NBC affiliate KGW reported that no deployment had occurred yet.

White House response

Salisbury was appointed deputy homeland security adviser earlier this year. A White House spokesperson confirmed he was in Minnesota to attend a family funeral and said he had continued his work despite grieving. “Nothing in these private conversations, that are shamefully being reported on, is new or classified information,” the spokesperson told the Star Tribune.

The incident adds to a string of leaks inside the Trump administration. Earlier this year, senior officials accidentally shared details of sensitive strikes in Yemen through Signal chats, some of which included unintended participants.

FAQs

Who is Anthony Salisbury?

He is a deputy homeland security adviser to senior Trump aide Stephen Miller, appointed earlier this year.

What was revealed in his messages?

He discussed with defense officials the possibility of deploying the 82nd Airborne Division to Portland, Oregon.

Why the 82nd Airborne?

The unit is considered the military’s top quick reaction force, usually sent abroad, making its use in US cities controversial.

What has been officially announced for Portland?

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said 200 National Guard members would be sent, though local reports say they have not arrived.