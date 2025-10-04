Trump accused of Hatch Act violation after USDA, White House's shocking shutdown take

President Donald Trump and his administration face Hatch Act accusations days after the government shut down on October 1. This comes as the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUD), the Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the White House websites showed a message saying the Democrats are responsible for the shutdown. President Donald Trump has hinted at cuts during the government shutdown.(AP)

One message on the agency websites read: "The Radical Left in Congress shut down the government."

“Democrats Have Shut Down the Government,” a banner on the White House website reads.

“The Radical Left in Congress shut down the government,” a message posted to HUD’s website read.“HUD will use available resources to help Americans in need.”

Rep. Robert Garcia, a member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, on Thursday requested that the Office of Special Counsel to launch an investigation into these messages.

“We believe that violations of the Hatch Act fit a pattern of abuse and politicization of executive branch agencies, which we will investigate fully,” Garcia wrote. “Violations of the law must be held accountable.”

What is the Hatch Act?

The Hatch Act, enforced by the US Office of Special Counsel (OSC), bars government workers from using their official capacities to influence elections or advocate for parties.

Penalties for Hatch Act breaches include fines up to $1,000, suspensions, or removal from service, though enforcement is limited.

Does this violate the Hatch Act?

Experts told POLITICO on Wednesday that the messaging may not violate the Hatch Act, but could violate a separate law called the Anti-Lobbying Act.

“It’s a coordinated effort in the executive branch to have all the agencies push Congress to get the Democrats to cave, and they’re using their employees and putting pressure on their employees,” Richard Painter, a professor at the University of Minnesota Law School, told the publication.

“They’re not telling the employees to call the Democrats in Congress and stop the shutdown, but this appears to be a lobbying effort targeting Congress.”