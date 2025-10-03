Donald Trump's photo without ‘orange makeup’ goes viral: ‘Honestly he looks…’

President Donald Trump has an unmistakable orangish skin tone, as seen in his photos. It is reportedly skin tanning, but now an image of him without it has gone viral online. One person on Reddit wondered how Donald Trump would look without the 'orange makeup'(REUTERS)

Trump's tanned skin has reportedly been the source of jokes, as per fashion magazine Grazia Daily UK. In fact, actor Alec Baldwin opted for a darker shade of make-up when playing Trump on Saturday Night Live.

Given Trump's place in the media spotlight, there has been significant chatter about his appearance. One person on Reddit wondered how Trump would look without ‘orange makeup’. “I removed Trump’s orange makeup to see how he looks underneath it,” user WhatTheFlux1 wrote on the r/pics subreddit.

Trump's photo ‘without makeup’ draws reactions

The photo shared by the Reddit user showed Trump with a much paler appearance, but not much else appeared to be different. The image was shared on X as well.

It drew several reactions online. “Funny part is he looks more dignified without it. Older sure, but at least he's not looking like a jersey shore reject,” one person on Reddit commented.

Another remarked, “He'd look normalish...assuming that his skin tone in normalish. I have a feeling under all that makeup he does not look normal, which is why it's always put on so heavily and why it's an odd color.”

Yet another person said, “There's nothing wrong with the president putting on some makeup to look more dignified. This image is a very good depiction of how Trump could use makeup properly. Instead he goes directly to orange."

“Honestly he looks less 'old' without it,” chipped in a fourth. This is not the first time that Trump's photos side-by-side without ‘makeup’ has been shared either.

A post from a year back on Reddit attempted to show what Trump would look like without ‘orange spray’ and hair.

Donald Trump skin color explanation

While no official explanation has been provided, it has been suggested over the years that Trump uses both tanning beds and spray tans to get his skin tone, Grazia further reported.