Did Trump say government shutdowns 'fall on the president's lack of leadership?' Here's the truth

With the shutdown of the United States government starting early morning on Wednesday, the question of who is to blame for it is on everyone's mind. The Republicans blame the Democrats, and vice versa, even as thousands of federal workers enter an uncertain period with possible layoffs and a stoppage of pay.

Amid that, a claim has gone viral that President Donald Trump said in 2013 that a shutdown falls on the "President's lack of leadership" - and now, the quote is being made viral, as the US government goes into a shutdown once again under President Trump.

The quote read: "A shutdown falls on the president's lack of leadership. I mean the top, and they have to get solved from the top. A shutdown means the President is weak."

Did Trump Say The Words? Truth Revealed

Yes, Donald Trump, a rising star in the Republican Party vying for a presidential nomination for the 2016 election, attacked the Barack Obama administration over the then-ongoing government shutdown in the Fox News interview, saying the above-mentioned words.

In 2013, towards the end of President Obama's second term, there was a 16-day government shutdown caused by a budget impasse over the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) funding. Republicans in Congress sought to delay or defund it, while Democrats refused.

Additionally, Trump's similar comments in 2011, when the possibility of a shutdown was looming, also resurfaced. In it, too, Trump placed the blame for a shutdown on the President, i.e., in this case, attacking Barack Obama. "If there is a shutdown, I think it would be a tremendously negative mark on the president of the United States," the 17-year-old had said.