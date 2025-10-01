‘Trump has dementia?’: Google accused of blocking searches on POTUS' mental health

Google is facing serious accusations about its alleged AI response to information on President Donald Trump's mental health. The Verge reported that the tech giant is hiding AI search results when users look for terms like: ‘Does Trump show signs of dementia?’ The report added that when a user types this particular query into the search bar, a list of websites comes up, but with a message: “An AI Overview is not available for this search." We tried searching for the same, and there was no overview. There is also no AI summary if you search for whether Trump shows signs of Alzheimer’s. President Donald Trump looks on as he announces a deal with Pfizer to sell drugs at lower prices(REUTERS)

However, Google does provide an AI summary about former President Joe Biden, who was criticized for his mental acuity during the 2024 presidential run.

What does Google's AI mode say when asked about Biden?

“Assessing whether Joe Biden shows signs of dementia is a complex question with various perspectives and differing conclusions,” Google says. It further lists examples of why the former president may be experiencing cognitive decline or apparent signs of dementia.

When you try searching ‘does Biden show signs of alzheimer’s' in the AI mode, the response is: ‘complex question with no definitive answer’ and it ‘remains elusive without a formal medical diagnosis’.

The Verge reported that Google might be ‘worried about the president’s response’ to questions about his mental health. A Google spokesperson told the Daily Beast: “Our systems automatically determine where an AI response will be useful, and it’s not always 100 percent consistent. We don’t show AI Overviews on every query and similarly in AI Mode, for some topics (like current events) we may show a list of links as the response.”

President Trump has previously dismissed scrutiny about his mental acuity. He has repeatedly said that he is a ‘stable genius’ and aced cognitive tests.