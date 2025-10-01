What is the 'Medbeds' conspiracy theory? Trump sparks debate with now-deleted viral video

US President Donald Trump landed himself in hot water over the weekend when he shared an AI-generated video that promotes the medical conspiracy theory around "medbeds". Conspiracy theorists have claimed that the futuristic technology can cure every disease. US President Donald Trump shared 'medbed' conspiracy theory video on Truth Social.(AFP)

The now-viral clip was shared on Trump's Truth Social account on Saturday, September 27. However, it quietly disappeared from his feed by the next morning and has since sparked a major debate around what "medbeds" really are.

Donald Trump's post about 'medbeds'

According to USA Today, the video was specifically styled to make it look like a FOX News broadcast hosted by Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. But it never aired on the network and looked fake.

The clip shows Lara announcing the "historic new health care system".

She talked about the launch of America’s first “medbed hospitals,” besides highlighting the national “medbed cards” for the citizens.

Soon after, a fabricated version of Trump is shown as he promises that the facilities are equipped with the "most advanced technology in the world". Further, he stated that these have been designed to restore citizens to "full health and strength".

Later on, Lara even claimed that there were only a limited number of such cards that would be made available for people in the maiden phase.

Medbeds: What to know?

The so-called "medbed" conspiracy theory, which has been doing the rounds on the internet for a long time, is focused on the idea of governments and militaries hiding advanced healing machines. It is believed that such machines are used to cure deadly diseases, regrow lost limbs, and reverse aging, as reported by CNN.

It has been claimed that these devices utilize future technologies, such as quantum energy, AI, and terahertz light waves.

Even, it has been claimed that big pharma takes help of these devices, which are believed to be of alien origin, but keep them away from people.

According to Forbes, this conspiracy theory came forward in recent years among splinter groups from the QAnon theory.

The viral claims have been strongly dismissed by health experts. “It’s really hard to define something that doesn’t exist,” Sara Aniano, a disinformation analyst at the Anti-Defamation League's Centre on Extremism, told BBC.

Companies like Tesla BioHealing that are selling such "wellness machines" for more than $11,000 have been warned by the US Food and Drug Administration over unproven medical claims.

FAQs

1. Is there any scientific evidence of "medbeds"?

Experts suggest that there is no evidence regarding such medical devices.

2. Where did Donald Trump promote medbeds?

The US President shared the video on his Truth Social platform.

3. Who all are featured in the viral video?

The clip shows Trump and his daughter-in-law Lara Trump.