‘All hell will break out’: Donald Trump gives Hamas deadline to accept peace deal

US President Donald Trump on Friday gave a new deadline to Hamas, stating that it must agree to a proposed peace deal for Gaza by Sunday evening and threatened that the group will face more attacks if it doesn't. He also threatened by adding that, “there will be peace in the Middle East one way or other."(Reuters)

“An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at 6 pm, Washington, D.C. time,” Trump wrote Friday on social media.

“Every Country has signed on! If this last chance agreement is not reached, all hell, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas."

He also threatened by adding that, “there will be peace in the Middle East one way or other."

In his post on Truth Social, Trump said, "I am asking that all innocent Palestinians immediately leave this area of potentially great future death for safer parts of Gaza. Everyone will be well cared for by those who are waiting to help. Fortunately for Hamas, however, they will be given one last chance!"

He also said that other nations of the Middle East and surrounding areas have agreed to sign the peace deal. "This deal also spares the lives of all remaining Hamas Fighters," he added. "The details of the document are known to the world, and it is a great one for all!" he wrote in the post. He also urged Hamas to release all the hostages, including the bodies of those who are dead.

Trump's peace proposal, after nearly two years of devastating Israeli onslaughts against Gaza, has been backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but so far has not been accepted by Hamas. The Republican president unveiled the plan alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week.

As per the proposal, Gaza will be placed under the control of a temporary governing committee led by Trump himself. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair would also be involved. Further, civilians will not be required to evacuate the territory, something that Trump had floated before. Hamas would be required to disarm and release any remaining hostages.

Meanwhile, Trump has struggled to force an end to the conflict, which began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.