Trump thanks Netanyahu for supporting Gaza ‘peace plan’, warns Hamas: ‘You’re the only one left'

The White House on Monday released a detailed 20-point plan aimed at ending the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The announcement followed a meeting between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, D.C. US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) participate in a press conference in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC on September 29, 2025.(AFP)

The plan, outlined in a detailed document titled “President Donald J. Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict,” proposes that Trump lead a “Board of Peace,” an international transitional body that would oversee a temporary governing committee in Gaza.

"Gaza will be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for delivering the day-to-day running of public services and municipalities for the people in Gaza," the proposal says.

The transitional body would include “qualified Palestinians and international experts, and other members and heads of state.”

Trump thanks Netanyahu

Donald Trump thanked Netanyahu "for agreeing to the plan," and said Hamas is the only party left to accept it.

"I hope that we're going to have a deal for peace," Trump said. "And if Hamas rejects the deal, which is always possible — they're the only one left, everyone else has accepted it. But I have a feeling that we're going to have a positive answer."

In a strong message to Netanyahu, Trump made it clear that if Hamas rejects the deal, Israel would “have our full backing to do what you would have to do.”

"Israel would have my full backing to finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas but I hope that we're going to have a deal for peace and if Hamas rejects the deal, which is always possible, they're the only one left. Everyone else has accepted it but I have a feeling that we're going to have a positive answer," Trump said.