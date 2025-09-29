Donald Trump announces tariffs on movies, furniture made outside US

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced tariffs on movies and furniture made outside America, saying that other countries were stealing these businesses from America. Donald Trump said that other countries were stealing the movie business from the US like stealing "candy from a baby".(AP)

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that he was imposing a 100 per cent tariff on "any and all movies" made outside the US. He said that other countries were stealing the movie-making business from America, like "stealing candy from a baby".

"Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing “candy from a baby.” California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit! Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT," his post read.

In a separate post, Donald Trump announced that he will impose substantial tariffs on furniture made by other countries, citing that North Carolina has entirely lost its furniture business to China and others.

His Truth Social post said, "In order to make North Carolina, which has completely lost its furniture business to China, and other Countries, GREAT again, I will be imposing substantial Tariffs on any Country that does not make its furniture in the United States. Details to follow!!! President DJT."

Earlier this week, President Trump announced a series of tariffs on a number of products, ranging from pharmaceutical products to heavy trucks.

He imposed the highest tariffs of 100 per cent on pharmaceutical products and said the levy will not be applicable to companies that are 'building' their manufacturing plant in America. Trump also explained what he meant by 'building'. He said it implied that a pharma company's plant was either "breaking ground" or "under construction" in the US.

Further, he imposed a 50 per cent tariff on kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities and other related products. Trump also announced a 30 per cent levy on upholstered furniture and a 25 per cent tariff on heavy trucks.