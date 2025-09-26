Benjamin Netanyahu addresses ‘empty’ hall as representatives walk out during UNGA speech: Video

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, amid a walkout by most diplomats from around the world. Attendees walk out as Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, not pictured, speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, US, on Friday.(Bloomberg)

As soon as Netanyahu took the stage for his speech, most diplomats sitting in the room walked out, leaving the room almost empty.

The video of the gesture went viral on social media.

The walkout comes amid allegations of “genocide” against Netanyahu and the IDF in the Israeli offensive against Hamas in Gaza. More than 60,000 Palestinians have reportedly lost their lives in Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched an attack across the border, killing more than 1,200 Israelis and taking hundreds of others hostage.

Since the Hamas attack and the subsequent Israeli invasion of Gaza, multiple attempts have been made to broker a ceasefire and get the hostages back home, but talks completely broke down after the IDF attacked Qatar in pursuit of Hamas leadership during the peace talks earlier this month.



What Benjamin Netanyahu said

Benjamin Netanyahu recalled Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, in which Netanyahu said some 1,200 people were killed. "Much of the world no longer remembers October 7. But we remember," he said.

From his attack on global leaders to his stern warning to the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, Netanyahu mentioned several aspects in his UNGA speech.

Netanyahu attacked world leaders in his UNGA speech and accused them of "appeasing evil rather than supporting Israel". He added that many leaders who condemn Israel in public, "thank us behind closed doors". He said that leaders who recognised a Palestinian state this week sent a message that "murdering Jews pays off", adding that their decision will "encourage terrorism against Jews, innocent people everywhere". Netanyahu issued another message to the Western leaders and said, "Israel will not allow you to shove a terror state down our throats."