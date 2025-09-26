At UNGA, Netanyahu slams world leaders, warns Hamas ‘will hunt you down’ | Top quotes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday delivered his address at the United Nations General Assembly even as scores of delegates walked out of the hall before he began speaking. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu told world leaders that their decision to recognise Palestinian state "will encourage terrorism against Jews, innocent people everywhere".(AFP)

He recalled Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, in which Netanyahu said some 1,200 people were killed. "Much of the world no longer remembers October 7. But we remember," he said.

While saying that a Palestinian state would be "national suicide" for Israel, Netanyahu said that victory over Hamas "will make peace possible".

From his attack on global leaders to his stern warning to the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, Netanyahu mentioned several aspects in his UNGA speech.

Netanyahu at UNGA | Top quotes