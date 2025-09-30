Demilitarisation, temporary govt, Hamas surrender: What Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan includes
The peace plan states that the war in Gaza would end immediately if accepted by both Israel and Hamas and that all hostages would be released within 72 hours.
US President Donald Trump on Monday announced the Gaza peace plan, which is likely to bring the two-year-old war in Gaza to a halt. The peace proposal, accepted by Israel, was released during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the White House.
The peace proposal includes an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli military from the Palestinian territories, release of hostages and the roadmap towards a new government in the Palestinian territories.
The 20-point peace plan states that on agreement from both sides, the war will immediately end in Gaza, with Israeli withdrawals, along with the release of the last hostages held by Hamas within 72 hours.
Here are the key points from the peace proposal pushed by the White House:
- Gaza will be governed by a temporary apolitical government and Israel will not annex the Strip. The temporary government in Gaza would include Palestinians and experts from across the world.
- The Palestinians would not be forced to leave Gaza and the Israeli military will start withdrawing from the Palestinian territories, once the peace proposal is accepted from both the sides.
- Hamas will release all the hostages captured on October 7, 2023, both dead and alive. Meanwhile, Israel will release 250 life sentence prisoners and 1,700 Palestinians from Gaza.
- Upon acceptance of the peace proposal, an immediate ceasefire would come into effect. Moreover, the US would facilitate dialogue between Palestinians and Israelis for coexistence.
- The proposal also states that Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, would have no role in the future of Gaza. While Netanyahu has accepted the peace proposal, the Hamas is yet to respond to the peace plan.