Demilitarisation, temporary govt, Hamas surrender: What Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan includes

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced the Gaza peace plan, which is likely to bring the two-year-old war in Gaza to a halt. The peace proposal, accepted by Israel, was released during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the White House. US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) shake hands at the end of a press conference in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC on September 29, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)

The peace proposal includes an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli military from the Palestinian territories, release of hostages and the roadmap towards a new government in the Palestinian territories.

The 20-point peace plan states that on agreement from both sides, the war will immediately end in Gaza, with Israeli withdrawals, along with the release of the last hostages held by Hamas within 72 hours.

Here are the key points from the peace proposal pushed by the White House: