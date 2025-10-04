‘Approval to hand over…’: How Hamas reacted to Trump's peace plan. Full statement

Hamas has agreed to accept parts of the Gaza peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump after which Trump asked Israel to immediately stop bombing on Gaza. Hamas has agreed to release all the remaining hostages taken during October 7 attacks and hold talks on freeing the prisoners. Displaced Palestinians sit on the beach in front of their tents as others swim in the Mediterranean sea in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 3, 2025.(AFP)

As Hamas said it agreed to give up power and release all remaining hostages, it said that it appreciated the efforts of Arab, Islamic and international parties, including Trump, to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“Hamas appreciates the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as the efforts of US President Donald Trump, calling for an end to the war on the Gaza Strip, the exchange of prisoners, the immediate entry of aid, the rejection of the occupation of the Strip, and the rejection of the displacement of our Palestinian people from it,” Hamas said in its statement shared by Trump on his Truth Social account.

Citing its national responsibility and commitment to defending the rights of the Palestinian people, Hamas said, "Out of keenness to end the aggression and genocide being carried out against our steadfast people in the Gaza Strip, and stemming from national responsibility, and in defense of the constants, rights, and higher interests of our people, the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has conducted in-depth consultations within its leadership institutions, broad consultations with Palestinian forces and factions, and consultations with brothers, mediators, and friends, in order to reach a responsible position in dealing with U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan."

Hamas reiterated its openness to handing power over to a politically independent Palestinian body. “The movement also reaffirms its approval to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats) based on Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing.” it said.

Hamas also agreed to release all prisoners and said it was ready to enter negotiations to discuss the details for the release of the prisoners.

“Within this framework, and in a manner that achieves an end to the war and a full withdrawal from the Strip, the movement announces its approval of releasing all occupation prisoners—both living and remains—according to the exchange formula contained in President Trump’s proposal, with the necessary field conditions for implementing the exchange. In this context, the movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter, through the mediators, into negotiations to discuss the details,” Hamas said.

The statement also made no mention of Hamas disarming, Israel's key demand included in Trump’s proposal.

“As for other issues included in President Trump’s proposal concerning the future of the Gaza Strip and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, this is tied to a collective national position and in accordance with relevant international laws and resolutions, to be discussed within a comprehensive Palestinian national framework, in which Hamas will be included and will contribute with full responsibility.” it said.

Israel to scale back Gaza offensive

After Hamas partly agreed to the peace plan, Israel's political leadership has reportedly instructed the military to reduce its offensive in Gaza. after. Israel said it was preparing for an "immediate implementation" of the first stage of U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.

Earlier, Trump ordered Israel to immediately stop bombing on Gaza after Hamas's partial agreement to the truce. “Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE,” Trump wrote on social media.

Trump's 21-point peace proposal, backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calls for an end to hostilities that have been going for two years now, the release of hostages within 72 hours, a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and Hamas's disarmament.

The plan also insists that Hamas and other factions "not have any role in the governance of Gaza", with administration of the territory instead taken up by a technocratic body overseen by a post-war transitional authority headed by Trump himself.