Israel military asked to scale back Gaza offensive after Hamas nod to peace deal

Israel's political leadership has reportedly instructed the military to reduce its offensive in Gaza after it said it was preparing for an "immediate implementation" of the first stage of U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan. The response came after Hamas agreed to accept parts of Trump's peace deal. US President Donald Trump, left, and Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, during an arrival ceremony outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Sept. 29, 2025. (Bloomberg)

A statement from the prime minister’s office Saturday said Israel would work “in full cooperation” with Trump to end the war in accordance with its principles, news agency AP reported.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump ordered Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip after Hamas said it had accepted some elements of his plan to end the nearly two-year war and return all the remaining hostages taken in the October 7, 2023, attack.

Hamas said it was willing to release the hostages and hand over power to other Palestinians, but that other aspects of the plan require further consultations among Palestinians. Senior Hamas officials suggested there were still major disagreements that required further negotiations.

Trump welcomed the Hamas statement, saying: “I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE."

“Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it's far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out," he wrote on social media.