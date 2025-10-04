Hamas agrees to release all Israeli hostages under Trump’s Gaza peace plan

Hamas on Saturday agreed to release all Israeli hostages, dead or alive, under US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan even as it said it accepts parts of the proposal, while others would need further negotiation. Hamas militants take pictures as fellow masked Palestinian fighters carry one of the coffins during the handover of the bodies of four Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza on February 20, 2025.(AFP)

The Palestinian group said that it accepted some elements of Trump's plan, including giving up power and releasing the remaining hostages.

It said it is ready to release all Israeli hostages in order to end the war in Gaza and a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Palestinian territories, according to Al Jazeera.

“In this context, the movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter into negotiations through the mediators to discuss the details of this agreement,” Hamas said in a statement, according to Al Jazeera.

The response from the Palestinian militant group comes shortly after Trump gave Hamas a Sunday deadline to accept the peace proposal for Gaza or face "all hell".

“An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at 6 pm, Washington, D.C. time,” Trump wrote Friday on his social media platform, adding “If this last chance agreement is not reached, all hell, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas.”

The Palestinian group also said that other elements in Trump's plan was connected to international laws and require further consultations among Palestinians.

"Other issues mentioned in President Trump’s proposal regarding the future of the Gaza Strip and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people are connected to a unified national position and relevant international laws and resolutions,” Hamas statement reportedly said.

It said that the issues “will be addressed through a comprehensive Palestinian national framework, in which Hamas will participate and contribute responsibly”.

Trump released his 20-point peace plan for Gaza during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the US on Monday. The peace proposal has been accepted by Israel and welcomed by several countries.

The peace plan includes an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli military, release of all remaining hostages, disarming Hamas and the roadmap towards a new government in the Palestinian territories.