Trump orders Israel to immediately stop bombing Gaza after Hamas accepts parts of peace plan

US President Donald Trump on Friday ordered Israel to immediately stop bombing on Gaza after Hamas said it accepted parts of the peace proposal and agreed to release all the remaining hostages taken during October 7 attacks. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 29, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)

“Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE,” Trump wrote on social media.

“Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East," he further said.