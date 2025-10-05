Barron and Melania's joint habit that annoys Donald Trump revealed, 'There's a unit within the family unit'

US President Donald Trump does not like it when his wife Melania, and son Barron, converse in Slovenian, an expert has revealed. Mary Jordan, who penned the biography of the first lady titled The Art Of Her Deal, claimed that Trump becomes annoyed when he is unable to understand what his family is discussing. Barron and Melania's joint habit that annoys Donald Trump revealed (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

"There's a unit within the family unit, and it's Melania, her mother, her father, and Barron. And they all speak Slovenian,” Jordan said in a conversation with CBS News.

Trump’s multilingual family

President Trump has always been exclusively focused on English, but his family is somewhat multilingual. Barron reportedly spent time with his Slovenian grandparents and enjoyed home-cooked meals prepared by his late grandmother, Amalija Knavs.

Trump’s first wife, Ivana, is fluent in five languages, including French and Czech. Their son, Donald Trump Jr, can also speak Czech and French, according to the Express US.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka speaks French and has some knowledge of Czech. Arabella, on the other hand, is learning Mandarin. Meanwhile, Eric can speak French.

Barron is believed to be adept in several languages, according to The Mirror. Last year, a resurfaced video of Barron from an appearance on Larry King Live had surfaced, showing the youngster speaking with a Slovenian accent while declaring as he romped through his dad’s office, "Hi, Larry. I like my suitcase.”

In another segment, Barron asked Melania, "I have to go to school now?" His mother replied, "Yeah, you will have lunch, and then you go to school."

Melania revealed in a 2016 interview with People that she was raising Barron to be adept in English and Slovenian. She said she often encouraged him to speak with his grandmother in Slovenian.’

Melania is known for having supported multilingualism. She said in an interview in the past, "My opinion is that [the] more languages you speak, [the] better it is, but when you come to America, you speak English."

In an MSNBC interview with Mika Brzezinski in 2016, Melania revealed that she speaks “a few languages," including "English, Italian, French, and German."