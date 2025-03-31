Barron flaunts yellow gold ‘Daytona’ Rolex while arriving at Trump Tower. Here's how much the watch costs

Barron Trump was seen flashing an expensive Rolex on his wrist while arriving at Trump Tower in New York City with his mother, Melania Trump. Photos show the 19-year-old and the first lady arriving at the 58-story skyscraper. Barron Trump flaunts yellow gold ‘Daytona’ Rolex while arriving at Trump Tower (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Barron donned a black shirt underneath a dark blue bomber jacket and black jeans. However, his pricey yellow gold ‘Daytona’ Rolex has been catching attention.

How much does the Rolex cost?

Page Six noted that the watch is available at gandgtimepieces.com, where it costs a whopping $48,700. The gold colour can be seen shining on Barron’s wrist in the photos that have surfaced.

Melania, on the other hand, wore a grey trench coat over her shoulders and a pair of sunglasses. Barron and Melania were spotted together a day before classes are set to resume at Barron’s college – New York University’s Stern School of Business – after spring break. Barron is enrolled there for his freshman year at present.

Barron was flanked by security detail when his classes began last fall, as he walked through the campus. Melania said in December last year that her son knows he cannot have a normal college experience as the child of the United States’ president, Donald Trump.

“I don’t think it’s possible for him to be a normal student. His experience at college — it’s very different than any other kid,” Melania said on “Fox and Friends” at the time. “I’m very proud [of] how he’s handling [it]. He’s very strong and he knows that he’s in a different position than other children.”

Barron is believed to be very popular among ladies on the campus. “He’s at Stern so he’s studying business in some way. He’s a ladies’ man for sure. He’s really popular with the ladies,” a source previously told People.

“He’s tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him,” the source added.