Barron Trump knows exactly ‘what he wants’ with his political career, as Americans speculate his future

President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, recently celebrated his 19th birthday as he continues his studies in business at New York University. Barron Trump celebrated his 19th birthday and is pursuing business studies at NYU. (AFP)

As Trump navigates his second term, many Americans are speculating on the political future of his youngest and tallest children. “He shares that enthusiasm with his father, which comes as no surprise. Barron, in my opinion, knows what he wants,” an NYU insider told People Magazine.

The onlooker also noted that the NYU freshman is “an old soul who is smart, well-spoken and well-read.”

“He has lived through experiences others his age haven't. He is well-grounded, he has seen a lot and he knows who he is.”

ALSO READ| ‘Old soul’ Barron Trump celebrates 19th birthday as NYU heads into spring break

Tallest Trump teams up for luxury real estate venture

Earlier this year, the tallest Trump and two friends founded a luxury real estate company focused on developing high-end properties and golf course projects in western states such as Utah and Arizona. One of his co-founders, Cameron Roxburgh, revealed that the group is preparing for a relaunch this spring as they continue to finalize logistics.

One Plam Beach source even told People Magazine that Barron “has more characteristics of a European than an American,” and added, “He isn’t as aggressive as many of his age when they are in their own social circles. He is someone who listens before talking, and is super polite.”

Barron ‘got no chance of landing’ girls in NYU

Another source called him “a repellent for women.”

“Barron is a typical geek. There are loads of rumours he's a virgin, and the fact he has turned to the gaming community on campus is the latest sign he's basically a repellent for women. They are the geekiest crowd around – but he has no choice,” the insider claimed.

However, “Most of the girls there won't go near him because they see his dad as a fascist monster. He's got no chance of landing the types of girls he likes.”

ALSO READ| NYU College Republicans' President resigns after 'inappropriate' remarks about Barron Trump; Who is Kaya Walker?

Barron's dating life is also hampered as he is constantly accompanied by Secret Service agents between classes and transported in black SUVs, further setting him apart from his peers.

“I don't think it's possible for him to be a normal student. His experience at college, it's very different than any other kid,” his mother, Melania Trump, said in an interview with Fox News.