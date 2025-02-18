NYU College Republicans' President resigns after 'inappropriate' remarks about Barron Trump; Who is Kaya Walker?

After labeling President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, an “oddity” on New York University campus, the president of the varsity's college Republicans resigned, and the group is now seeking assistance from the First son to assist them in filling the position. Barron Trump and Kaya Walker(X)

It all started when Kaya Walker, an undergraduate student at the university studying a BA in French and International Relations, gave an interview to Vanity Fair for an article on six-foot-nine teen Barron's social life on the campus in Greenwich Village.

While the 18-year-old is known for playing games like soccer with his peers, he reportedly does not like to interact much with others at NYU.

Kaya Walker's resignation accepted

In her interview, the 19-year-old student said that Barron was “sort of like an oddity on campus. He goes to class, he goes home.”

However, Walked submitted her resignation on Sunday as the College Republicans of America (CRA) condemned her remarks, which “do not align with the values and principles upheld by our organization.”

They, however, mentioned that Vanity Fair “unfairly framed” her.

The NYU college Republicans has accepted Walker's resignation, calling her remarks “inappropriate”.

CRA President urges Barron to join them

Before the conclusion of the group's statement, CRA President Will Donahue personally addressed Barron and urged him to participate and assist them in “shaping the future of our party.”

“Barron Trump represents the future of the conservative movement and we would be honored to have him join College Republicans of America,” he said.

Stressing that resilience, bravery, and the humility to rise above petty hostility are the foundations of strong leadership, the party asserted that Barron has already shown these traits.

Earlier, other classmates of Barron told TMZ that Trump scion hardly spends much time on campus and prefers to sit on the last bench of the classroom. One youngster told the publication, “He hardly exists.”

According them, it is not common for Barron to enjoy college life like other students since he is always accompanied by Secret Service personnel.

Despite this, his classmates characterised him as “friendly” and “chill.”