Shawn Mendes surprises fan with warm visit to Jummah at NYU; fans comment ‘cooler than Timmy or Harry Styles’

Shawn Mendes and Mustafa the Poet were recently spotted together at a surprising location in New York, sparking curiosity and excitement among fans. A fan by the username @myeshachou took to X to share a selfie with the two musicians at the Islamic Center at NYU. While Mendes is not Muslim, Mustafa is, leading many to believe they were there for Jummah, the weekly Friday noon prayer that holds significant importance in Islamic tradition. According to people who were present, the duo was incredibly gracious, taking the time to greet attendees, even snapping selfies after the prayer. Shawn Mendes surprises with visit to Islamic prayer at NYU

Jummah is a communal prayer held on a Friday just after noon at the mosque. The sighting quickly went viral, with fans praising Mendes for his openness to other cultures and religions. “Shawn Mendes turning out to be cooler than Timmy Chalamet and Harry Styles,” commented one happy user on social media. Another said, “You guys are surprised but Shawn's always been like this lol he likes every culture and religion and he always respects his friend's culture or beliefs.” One more fan shared their excitement about the heartfelt moment, saying, “Lined up for prayer (as a Muslim girlie, I'm just excited for the Islam x pop culture crossover here).” Another fan was rather surprised, “Shawn Mendes at a jummah prayer was not in my 2025 bingo card.” Given their friendship, fans are speculating that Mendes may have simply been there to support Mustafa.

Mendes, who has been on a hiatus from performing since his October concert at Red Rocks, has continued to make headlines for his authenticity. As for Mustafa, his artistry has long been celebrated for its emotional depth and exploration of time, spirituality, and longing. His latest record Dunya just came out in October following his acclaimed 2021 debut When Smoke Rises.