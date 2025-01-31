Menu Explore
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
Melania Trump gives glimpse into son Barron Trump's life in new memoir: ‘I was amazed at the remarkable…’

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 31, 2025 09:00 PM IST

Melania Trump shares insights on son Barron Trump in memoir.

Melania Trump has shared a rare glimpse into the life of her 18-year-old son, Barron Trump, describing him as "amazing" while offering insights into his personality. Despite his towering height of 6ft 7in, the 18-year-old has kept a low profile, rarely in the spotlight compared to his famous family members. As the only child of Melania and former President Donald Trump, Barron was occasionally seen supporting his father at rallies during the lead-up to the 2024 election but largely remains out of the public eye.

Melania Trump describes her son Barron as amazing in her memoir, highlighting his maturity, confidence, and poise despite the pressures of public life. (Photo by Melina Mara / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
Melania Trump describes her son Barron as amazing in her memoir, highlighting his maturity, confidence, and poise despite the pressures of public life. (Photo by Melina Mara / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Melania Trump's friends slam ‘Condé Nasty’ after Vogue's criticism of her White House portrait

Melania gives a sneak peek into Barron’s life in her memoir

In her memoir titled Melania, the First Lady speaks fondly of her "remarkable" son, Barron, and his ability to handle the pressures of public life with grace. She recalled a memorable moment from 2020 as she wrote, “As Barron approached his fourteenth birthday, I was amazed at the remarkable young man he had become."

She added, “Barron possesses a rare combination of intelligence, charm, and diligence. He had remained resolute in his character and values even through the whirlwind of changes and challenges that accompanied his father's election and presidency."

Melania praised her son’s “confidence and poise” with which he navigated the limelight which showed his maturity beyond his age, as reported by the Irish Star. She says that Barron has a “thirst for knowledge" and a "range of hobbies".

Also Read: ‘Want me to go swimming?’: Trump mocks journalist's question on visiting plane crash site

Barron Trump's $88 backpack

Barron Trump has drawn attention for often being seen with an $88 backpack, a choice that stands out given his family’s immense wealth. A TikTok user speculates that the accessory could be a strategic move to make him appear “more approachable”

The channel Hot Star Stories explained, “Barron lived a life of luxury from childhood. He was raised by Melania, and had a life of ease and plenty since he was a child. However, no one would believe that under Trump's guidance, Barron is actually very thrifty in private."

The video further elaborated, “Since he entered college, he has been carrying an $88 black school bag, which makes Barron look more like an ordinary student. It enables him to keep a low profile, be more approachable in public, and participate in activities comfortably."

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
