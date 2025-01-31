Melania Trump's friends slam ‘Condé Nasty’ after Vogue's criticism of her White House portrait

Melania Trump's friends are taking shots at Anna Wintour's Condé Nast for Vogue's brutal assessment of her official 2025 White House portrait. In the wake of the fashion magazine's scathing op-ed on the first lady, Bill White, Donald Trump's pick for US ambassador to Belgium, told Page Six that he cancelled all his subscriptions to “Condé Nasty.” President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball during the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at the Washington Convention Center in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)(AP)

“We love and adore her. We have cancelled all our subscriptions to Condé NASTY. I encourage everyone who loves America to do the same,” White told the outlet. In the op-ed published Tuesday, Vogue writer Hannah Jackson slammed Melania's portrait, which was shot by Belgian photographer Régine Mahaux, saying she “looked more like she was guest starring on an episode of ‘The Apprentice’ than assuming the role of first lady of the United States.”

White showered praises on Melania, calling her “truly elegant and eloquent in all she says and does.” He went on to dub her the “most beautiful first lady… in our country’s history, both inside and out.” “She is a loving mother to her fabulous son Barron and an extraordinary wife and life partner to our 47th president,” the politician added.

“She speaks over seven languages fluently, and is an incredibly strategic and successful businesswoman,” White added. The Vogue article criticised the first lady's choice of outfit, saying it made her “look more like a freelance magician than a public servant.” Jackson also slammed Melania's 2017 official portrait, in which her face was “airbrushed into oblivion.”

Another MAGA insider told Page Six that Melania “knew she wasn’t going to get a cover. Half the fashion designers won’t dress her. She doesn’t give a s–t.” “The media always destroys her and its (sic) what she’s gone through for eight years,” the source went on, adding that “magician might have been the nicest thing they have said about her.”