Melania Trump has addressed the Washington, DC, tragedy that unfolded Wednesday night. The first lady expressed her condolences to the families of those who died in the horrific mid-air collision of an American Airlines regional jet and a Black Hawk chopper. US First Lady Melania Trump attends a Hurricane Helene recovery briefing in a hangar at the Asheville Regional Airport in Fletcher, North Carolina, on January 24, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

First Lady Melania Trump breaks silence on horrific Washington DC plane crash

“My heart goes out to those impacted by last night’s terrible tragedy. I pray for those who so sadly lost their lives, their families & loved ones, & the first responders who have worked tirelessly through the night. May they find strength and solace in this difficult time,” Melania wrote on Thursday.

The PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet bound for DC collided with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter around 9 pm ET and crashed in the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport. The passenger flight was carrying 64 people, including four crew members, while three soldiers were on board the chopper.

All 67 involved in the devastating accident are feared dead, according to multiple reports. DC Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said during a press conference at the Washington National Airport, “We don't believe there are any survivors from this accident.”

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also called the collision a “horrible loss of life” for the 64 people who were aboard the doomed plane that took off from Wichita, Kansas. The first lady's statement comes ahead of Donald Trump's White House press briefing about the tragedy.

The president is set to address the incident at the White House briefing room at 11 am ET on Thursday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, per Fox News. Trump previously addressed the plane crash in a Truth Social post.