Part of the wreckage is seen as rescue boats search the waters of the Potomac River after a plane on approach to Reagan National Airport crashed into the river outside Washington, DC, January 30, 2025. A regional jet from Kansas crashed into Washington's Potomac River after colliding mid-air with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport, officials said January 29, prompting a major emergency response and grounding all flights. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

Washington DC plane crash LIVE updates: An American Airlines regional jet reportedly collided midair with a military helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The plane was coming from Wichita, Kansas. A person familiar with the details said the flight was carrying 64 people, CNBC reported. The airport was closed Wednesday night, January 29....Read More

The PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter around 9 pm ET while the passenger jet was on approach to Runway 33 at the airport, the FAA said. On board the flight were 60 passengers and four crew members. The helicopter was an Army Black Hawk, according to a defence official and an Army official.

According to local officials, at least one aircraft was in the Potomac River. There was a large presence of emergency responders. Per the airline’s website, its CRJ-700 aircraft has 65 seats. The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the incident. As of 2:50 am ET, 19 bodies were recovered, reported CBS News. No survivors have been found yet. The number of casualties rose to 30 by 6:45 am ET on Thursday.